NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 248,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,128,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
NXU Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.
NXU Company Profile
Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.
