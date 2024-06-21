Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

