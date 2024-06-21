Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 183,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 252,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ohmyhome in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohmyhome

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.