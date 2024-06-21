OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Stock Price Down 14%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. 5,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in OMNIQ Corp. ( NASDAQ:OMQS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.47% of OMNIQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

