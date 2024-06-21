ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OKE opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

