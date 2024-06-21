Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Orange by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Orange stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

