Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange
Orange Price Performance
Orange stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Orange Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
See Also
