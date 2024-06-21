OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.41

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.41 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 455.80 ($5.79). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.71), with a volume of 454,773 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.02).
In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.82), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($88,682.15). Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
