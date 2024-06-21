OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.41

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.41 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 455.80 ($5.79). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.71), with a volume of 454,773 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 438.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 426.60.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.82), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($88,682.15). Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

