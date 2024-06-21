Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,238.40

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,238.40 ($28.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,700.60 ($34.32). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,640 ($33.55), with a volume of 68,108 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.46) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.50) to GBX 2,750 ($34.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,490.57, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,241.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

