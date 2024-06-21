Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Shares Up 0.9%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.