Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.27. 67,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 72,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDPL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

