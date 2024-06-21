Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 69,914 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 72.42% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

