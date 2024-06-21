Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.16

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687.16 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 772.50 ($9.82). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 755.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 532,397 shares trading hands.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 730.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.16.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

