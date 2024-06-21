Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total transaction of C$154,721.00.

Bernard K. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00.

TSE POU opened at C$30.71 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

