Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Insider Activity

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,870.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

