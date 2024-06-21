PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,128,541 shares.
PCF Group Trading Up 35.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
PCF Group Company Profile
PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.
