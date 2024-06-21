PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

