Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 4.5%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.