Perpetual Ltd Acquires 12,445 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,097,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PINS opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,561 shares of company stock worth $2,569,511. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.