Perpetual Ltd Acquires 12,445 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,097,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PINS opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,561 shares of company stock worth $2,569,511. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
