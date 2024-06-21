Perpetual Ltd Acquires 4,054 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $789,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $10,053,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

