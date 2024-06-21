Perpetual Ltd Acquires 486 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

