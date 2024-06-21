Perpetual Ltd Acquires 537 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

