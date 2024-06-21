Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,787 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.93 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.