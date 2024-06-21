Perpetual Ltd Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $525.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.87 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

