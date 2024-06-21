Perpetual Ltd Buys 11,967 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in LKQ by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 106,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

