Perpetual Ltd Buys 7,116 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

