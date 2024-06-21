Perpetual Ltd Buys 78,874 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,874 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 356,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 342,266 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

