Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

