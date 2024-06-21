Perpetual Ltd Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,811 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $8,089,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $11,513,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

JBHT opened at $155.37 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.