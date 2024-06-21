Perpetual Ltd Decreases Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after buying an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after buying an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

