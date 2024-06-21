Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Flex worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Flex by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 195,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

