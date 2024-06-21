Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

