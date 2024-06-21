Perpetual Ltd Grows Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.54% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

