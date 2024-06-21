Perpetual Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

