Perpetual Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after buying an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.57. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

