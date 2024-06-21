Perpetual Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.