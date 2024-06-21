Perpetual Ltd Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,440 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $142.95 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $392.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.