Perpetual Ltd Has $15.42 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of JD opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

