Perpetual Ltd Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

View Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.