Perpetual Ltd Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Embraer were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

