Perpetual Ltd Has $18.91 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.06 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

