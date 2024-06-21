Perpetual Ltd Has $20.33 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CI opened at $337.88 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.60 and a 200-day moving average of $329.94. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.