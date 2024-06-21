Perpetual Ltd Has $22.56 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.