Perpetual Ltd Has $54.58 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,595,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after buying an additional 59,234 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $328.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

