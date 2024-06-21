Perpetual Ltd Has $772,000 Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,749 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.12% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 570,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 116,299 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $2,799,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.55 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

