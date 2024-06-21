Perpetual Ltd Has $773,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.