Perpetual Ltd Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.5 %

Copart stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.