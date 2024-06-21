Perpetual Ltd Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.38% of Golar LNG worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 60.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after buying an additional 965,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

