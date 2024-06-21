Perpetual Ltd Has $931,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $829.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $876.55. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

