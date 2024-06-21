Perpetual Ltd Invests $522,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

