Perpetual Ltd Invests $846,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.